Water main breaks, shoots water into the air

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police closed down parts of Gollihar near Weber because of a water main break Sunday morning.

Water could be seen shooting above houses from blocks away.

Police blocked off the street as they waited for Utility workers to shut off the water.

It's unknown what caused the main to burst.

One resident joked, "First we don't have electricity, now we don't have water".

