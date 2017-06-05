Water results for city of Riviera expected today

RIVIERA, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Three days have already passed since a water advisory was issued for residents in Riviera. The city continues to advise everyone in the area to boil the water before using it.



Lightning damage from last week's storm caused the city's water pump system to malfunction. Officials say the water system has been temporarily switched over to a manual system.

A new system has been ordered and is set to arrive in the next few days and water samples have been sent out for testing. If the samples come back clean the advisory is expected to be lifted sometime Tuesday.

Mari Reyes told 3News that she has sometimes "had to travel to the Kingsville area" to purchase bottled water.

The Kleberg County Sheriff's office will be accepting bottled water donations for residents

