Water returns to Odem, but a boil advisory remains in place

San Patricio County remained under a water boil advisory Tuesday, but that was a big step forward for the residents of Odem, Texas, who have been without running water for the past three days.

Residents said power went out Friday right before the storm and then water turned off the next day. Now it's running again, but they're being advised by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to boil water before consuming it.

Odem Mayor Billy Huerta expects the tests to come back clear within the next 24 hours.

Besides the water, Odem Elementary School was also a victim of Harvey Saturday morning, with major damage to its roof; but Odem Superintendent Dr. Lisa Gonzalez assures families that school will resume Tuesday, Sept. 5.

In addition to Odem, Sinton also remains under a water boil, but is expecting that advisory to be lifted Tuesday.

