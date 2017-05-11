Water Street Pop-Up Art Gallery opens Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Water Street art gallery in downtown Corpus Christi is hosting their first ever Pop-Up Art Gallery starting Thursday.

The gallery will feature work from three artists: John Olvey, Jon Steele and Wade Konacowski. The artwork focuses on love for the coast and the waves.

All pieces are up for sale and proceeds will benefit the Texas Surf Museum. A grand opening for the gallery was set for 6 p.m. Thursday, but it will be up until Aug. 15.

