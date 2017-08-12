Waterboil alert enters 13th day for city of Beeville

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - In Bee County.

The waterboil for the city of Beeville enters its 12th day. People are being urged not to drink the water from the tap due to low chlorine levels.

City crews have begun the process of replacing aging iron pipes responsible for the waterboil alert. It is unclear when the boil alert will be lifted.

In the mean time, officers will be at the Beeville Community Center, at 111 East Corpus Christi Street and the Public Works Complex at 200 South Jackson Street at 8:00 am until 2:00pm Monday handing out water bottles.

