WaterStreet Restaurants planning to open as full service event center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - WaterStreet Restaurants making a big announcement on Wednesday saying they will be opening as a full service event center.

Brad Lomax, president and CEO of WaterStreet Restaurants says they have reassessed the company's role in the community following the impacts of Hurricane Harvey. The company will be offering the space for celebrations and life events and cater the community over the coming months.

The plan is to open with a new restaurant concept in 2018.

© 2017 KIII-TV