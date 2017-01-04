Ways to give back to the Gulf Coast Humane Society

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is looking for animal lovers to help volunteer. Those interested must attend the volunteer orientation Saturday, January 7th at the Humane Society from 12:30- 2pm.

Also the BDK9C Fundraiser is up and running! Just take a photo of your dog, set up a Facebook Fundraiser for the Gulf Coast Humane Society. The winner will be the dog that raises the most funds and will be appointed "Buc Days K9 Court Admiral. Fundraising ends March 11th.