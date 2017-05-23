Weather damage recap

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two busted on drug and child endangerment charges
-
Local reaction to bathroom bill
-
Woman bites CCPD officer
-
Police investigate carjacking
-
Aikten's Three-Run Homer Lifts Ray To Series Win vs. Calallen
-
Ghost spotted aboard USS Lexington
-
Car crashes into Payless
-
Beeville In First Region Final Since '97
-
Ray Reacts To Reaching First Region Semifinal In 16 Years
-
Understanding what a district of innovation is
More Stories
-
Skidmore-Tynan ISD cancels classes as they clean up…May 23, 2017, 11:32 p.m.
-
Weather aftermath around the Coastal BendMay 23, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
-
Special Report: Breaking the ChainsMay 23, 2017, 11:10 p.m.