Wedding Fair at American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Before you say I do, a lot of planning goes into a wedding ceremony and reception.

Today at the American Bank Center, the Wedding Fair has companies from all over the area with everything needed to create a dream wedding. Vendors are offering food and cake samples, fashion shows, and even ways to save money on the big day.

The main event is a contest called 'Savor Our Heroes,' a chance for military and first responders to win a wedding package worth $15,000.00. The winning couple will be chosen from a group of nominees and a few items in the package include a photography package, DJ, and a honeymoon.

