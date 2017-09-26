Wednesday is the last day to register for D-SNAP benefits

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Wednesday will be the final day to register for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, for Nueces County residents.

Registration for the program was extended one more day and will invite residents to register at Sunrise Mall Wednesday.

Hundreds of people remained in line at the American Bank Center Monday, originally the final day to register for D-SNAP, when they closed their doors at 7 p.m.; but they were given a red ticket so they could register on Wednesday instead.

However, even without a ticket you can register.

Those who did receive a red ticket will be placed in a separate line and will be seen as quickly as possible.

In the past week, more than 30,000 people showed up in hopes of receiving help with food and other necessities that they are having trouble getting their hands on after Hurricane Harvey. Officials from the Department of Health and Human Services said the amount of money each person will be given varies.

"It's based on income and other deductions, but of course once they go to the eligibility worker they'll make that determination based on the policy," Program Manager Jessica Cifuentes said.

Besides income requirements, in order to be eligible you must not currently be on a food assistance program like SNAP already, must live in a county that was declared a disaster area (in this case, Nueces County), and must have experienced a loss of income, destruction to your home or a disaster-related expense such as temporary shelter or home repairs.

Health and Human Service representatives said all you need to bring is a valid ID but recommend bringing any other paperwork you have on hand.

Those who are eligible will receive a card that has benefits for up to two months and will be activated after three business days.

Registration for D-SNAP will be held from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday inside Sunrise Mall by Burlington's department store. Department of Public Safety troopers will be in the area to direct traffic.

