Well-known Joe Cotten's BBQ manager passes away

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Johnny Esquivel, a lifelong resident of Robstown and beloved manager of Joe Cotten's BBQ for 55 years, died Saturday.

Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin said over Facebook, "If you ever ate BBQ at Joe Cotten's in Robstown then you have seen or met Johnny Esquivel, Sr. He was an icon at that famous eatery and will be missed by all who knew him. My sincere sympathy to his family. RIP friend."

According to his obituary, a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown. The funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Catholic Church, followed by burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.

