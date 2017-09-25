West Haven Park reopens after first phase of improvement project

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A popular City park reopened Monday and it looks a little different than it used to.

West Haven Park on Cliff Mause by Old Brownsville Road completed the first phase of a long awaited improvement project.

The City's Parks & Recreation Department along with Nueces County and the West Oso Independent School District worked together to make the area easily accessible to families with special needs.

They also added a walking trail, basketball courts and a new sports field. The goal was to make it a spot everyone can enjoy.

The park's new additions were made possible by $300,000 in funding approved by Nueces County Commissioners.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV