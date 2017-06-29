West Nile case discovered in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - In San Patricio County, there are reports of the first reported case of the neuroinvasive West Nile virus.

It's where the virus infects the brain.

Kiii Anchor Rudy Trevino reports an urgent call going out to residents there to get rid of all standing water in their properties.

San Patricio county medical director, Dr. James Mobley, said he was notified about the mosquito carried disease case Wednesday night, and then word spread quickly.

The community in Sinton is already taking precautionary measures, Sinton Mayor Edward Adams said since the heavy rains they have had City employees out spraying.

The County is reminding residents to be more vigilant and remove standing water if possible.

© 2017 KIII-TV