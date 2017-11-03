West Oso alum returns to paint field for Homecoming game

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The West Oso Bears received a surprise at Friday night's Homecoming game against Progresso.

"Growing up here in Corpus, we used to go to the beach a lot and get on the sand and with a stick, just draw big things," Ernie Velasco said.

Velasco is an alum of West Oso High School and wanted to give the team a proper send off for their district matchup. Velasco and his wife arrived Thursday and went straight to painting a beautiful design in the middle of the football field.

Velasco gets paid to put elaborate murals up for schools in Louisiana and Texas, and some of his paintings are posted on his Facebook page.

The principal of West Oso High School was thrilled with the work.

"That mural is phenomenal. Mr. Velasco is an '89 graduate who came back to do a mural just for us, and we are so elated about it," Principal Terry Avry said. "Today is our Homecoming, so a lot of people are going to be shocked when they see it. It is amazing."

Velasco said he used to run up and down the bleachers to check his work, but age and experience mean he no longer needs to.

"Kind of surreal when I went out there and stood on the field. I hadn't been out there since '88, and it's like, wow. It's been a long time on this field," Velasco said.

