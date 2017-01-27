West Oso debate students headed to state meet

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Congratulations goes out to the West Oso High School Debate team that will be sending four students to the University Interscholastic League State Cross-Examination Debate Meet.

Alyx Villarreal, Ashley Martinez Bryan Ramirez and Eryka Villarreal will be going to Austin during the week of March 13-18 for the competition. The students were able to qualify for the meet by placing first or second at the district meet that was held Friday at Sinton High School.

This is the third year in a row the students at West Oso High School have advanced to the Cross-Examination Debate State Meet.

