What I Like About Texas summer campaign kicks off

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The What I like about Texas campaign kicked off at Port Royal on Saturday.

The Texas Travel Industry Association and several state travel, tourism and hospitality sponsors developed the What I Like About Texas (#WhatILikeAboutTexas).

The slogan invites Texans and visitors to share their love for Texas on social media.

The hope is that photos shared will inspire new people to visit the many destinations of the Lone Star State.

