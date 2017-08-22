What is legal required of you if you are involved in an accident?

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police continued to investigate a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a one-year-old boy on Monday. The driver involved in that crash is still on the loose.

However, on Tuesday police did locate a potential witness who was near Everhart and Schanen at the time of the crash and may have seen what happened.

Authorities said the driver likely would not have been charged if he or she had stated at the scene of the crash, because the pedestrians were actually said to be walking in the middle of the street. Instead, the driver fled and now faces charges.

What is legally required of any driver who is involved in the an accident? Kiii News Reporter Briana Whitney looked into that and came back with the details.

