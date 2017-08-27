What stores are open in Corpus Christi? Groceries, gas, more

As Texas braces for Hurricane Harvey, gas lines, like this one at Everhart and Staples, led to long waits for those hoping to fill up. (Photo: Heather Gustafson 3News)

Coming back to Corpus Christi today? Save and share this story -- we'll be adding and updating this list through the day.

Gas

Valero - Holly Rd. and Everhart Rd.

Convenience store open 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

No gas right now (local delivery expected soon)

Grocery stores

H-E-B at Alameda and Robert

H-E-B at Staples and Saratoga

H-E-B at Alameda and Glazebrook This location does have fuel.

H-E-B at 4444 Kostoryz

H-E-B at 4320 Alameda

11100 Leopard (Calallen)

We've also learned H-E-B stores in Portland, Falfurrias and Alice are also open.

Restaurants and fast food

King's Donuts - Yorktown Blvd. and Staples St.

Planning to stay open indefinitely while people return

Longhorn Steakhouse - La Palmera mall

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Repair supply

Lowe's Home Improvement - Airline Rd. and SPID

Insurance

Carlisle Insurance

Open for receiving claims today

361-884-2775 or carlisleins@carlisleins.com

