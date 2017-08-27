What stores are open in Corpus Christi? Groceries, gas, more

Coming back to Corpus Christi today? Save and share this story -- we'll be adding and updating this list through the day.
Gas
Valero - Holly Rd. and Everhart Rd.
Convenience store open 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
No gas right now (local delivery expected soon)
Grocery stores
H-E-B at Alameda and Robert
H-E-B at Staples and Saratoga
H-E-B at Alameda and Glazebrook This location does have fuel.
H-E-B at 4444 Kostoryz
H-E-B at 4320 Alameda
11100 Leopard (Calallen)
We've also learned H-E-B stores in Portland, Falfurrias and Alice are also open.
Restaurants and fast food
King's Donuts - Yorktown Blvd. and Staples St.
Planning to stay open indefinitely while people return
Longhorn Steakhouse - La Palmera mall
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Repair supply
Lowe's Home Improvement - Airline Rd. and SPID
Insurance
Carlisle Insurance
Open for receiving claims today
361-884-2775 or carlisleins@carlisleins.com
