What stores are open in Corpus Christi? Groceries, gas, more

The Lowe's department store on Airline Road decided to reopen their doors Saturday for those trying to repair damage to their homes from Hurricane Harvey.

KIII Staff , KIII 10:09 AM. CDT August 27, 2017

Coming back to Corpus Christi today? Save and share this story -- we'll be adding and updating this list through the day.

Gas

Valero - Holly Rd. and Everhart Rd.
Convenience store open 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
No gas right now (local delivery expected soon)

We are asking you to help your fellow neighbors out and share when you find a station that is openClick here to share what you find.

Grocery stores

H-E-B at Alameda and Robert
H-E-B at Staples and Saratoga
H-E-B at Alameda and Glazebrook  This location does have fuel.
H-E-B at 4444 Kostoryz
H-E-B at 4320 Alameda
11100 Leopard (Calallen)
We've also learned H-E-B stores in Portland, Falfurrias and Alice are also open.

Restaurants and fast food

King's Donuts - Yorktown Blvd. and Staples St.
Planning to stay open indefinitely while people return

Longhorn Steakhouse - La Palmera mall
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Repair supply

Lowe's Home Improvement - Airline Rd. and SPID

Insurance

Carlisle Insurance
Open for receiving claims today
361-884-2775 or carlisleins@carlisleins.com

