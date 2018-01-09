What the next queen can expect at the NCJLS

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The aim and purpose of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Association is to promote and encourage the work of 4-H Clubs, Future Homemakers of America, Future Farmers of America, and adult leaders of Nueces County in promoting any phase of agriculture, homemaking, and industry. Becoming a queen and taking on the scholarship money that comes with the event is part of that journey. Head out Saturday, January 13, 2017 at the Tuloso-Midway high school auditorium from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here to learn more.

