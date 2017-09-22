Whataburger Field remains the parking lot for U.S. Army helicopters

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Hooks' season might be over, but there's still been a lot of commotion at the ballpark this week.

Whataburger Field has been packed with U.S. Army helicopters. They were supposed to be shipped out of the port in Beaumont, but because of flooding damage from Hurricane Harvey, they're helicopters are here waiting to be shipped out of the Port of Corpus Christi.

Port officials said the choppers are part of a 1,500-piece shipment that the U.S. Army will be moving through the Port of Corpus Christi.

According to the Department of the Army, about 1,900 soldiers from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, stationed at Fort Hood, are being deployed to Europe this fall. They will replace the 10th Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and support combatant commander mission requirements for U.S. European Command's Operation Atlantic Resolve.

© 2017 KIII-TV