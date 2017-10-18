What's causing the smoky haze over the Coastal Bend?

(Photo: Munson, Jonathan)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Many in the Coastal Bend have been asking questions about a layer of smoky haze hovering over Corpus Christi Wednesday morning, and it turns out there could be multiple reasons for it.

According to Kiii Meteorologist Alan Holt, it's happening because of an "atmospheric temperature inversion," where the air just above the surface is warmer than the air at the surface. This traps air at the surface, and has resulted in the haziness.

As for the smell of smoke, there could be a number of causes.

According to the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office, while there is a controlled burn of cotton stalks happening in Taft Wednesday, a representative from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality told deputies that the noticeable haze hanging in the air is smoke from a structure fire outside the county.

Officials from the Annaville Fire Department said the haze could have come from a mobile home fire that broke out around 9 a.m. Wednesday outside the city limits near the intersection of Sundown and Meadow lanes.

However, the hazy layer in the sky was visible far earlier than the Annaville fire. It was already noticeable as early as 7:48 a.m. Wednesday in a photo posted by the Padre Island National Seashore, citing a "hazy orange-ish morning light."

