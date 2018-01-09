Where you can have a fun-filled night with South Texas celebrities serving you

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - All funds raised at the event will create a scholarship fund to provide opportunities for youth in our area who cannot afford to pay their way or have never experienced the joy and benefits of an overnight life-changing retreat. The Spirit Center Celebrity Dinner "Noche Cubana Tropical" is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, 2018, aboard the U.S.S. Lexington, beginning at 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Click here to get your tickets. Kiii is a proud sponsor.

