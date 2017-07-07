Why does the City release water into our bays?

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Texas law mandates that extra water in our supply must pass through to the bays. This doesn't sit well with Coastal Bend residents, but according to the City of Corpus Christi's water resource manager, of there there is no extra water upstream, then no water is released from the lakes.

“We only pass through water that would come into the system, so if our in-flows are low then our pass-through requirements aren't there,” Water Maintenance Manager Steve Ramos said.



Ramos said no water will be allowed to pass through if it puts the city into any drought restrictions.

