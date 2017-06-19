Close Why it is important for expectant mothers to watch their weight Dr. Salim Surani explained how a new medical study further expounded upon information many doctors share with mothers to be. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:05 AM. CDT June 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Dr. Salim Surani explained how, with every extra added pound, mothers to be increase their child's risk being born with a birth defect. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS VERIFY: Does Texas offer free roadside assistance? Military Matters: A look at Corpus Christi Army Depot's New Facility Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy Teens sent to hospital after late night crash Vigil held after infant shot, killed in SW Houston Witness recounts fatal motorcycle crash Crews responds to early morning fire. Police Investigate Fatal Rollover Accident Local doctor travelling to Ghana Fire Fighters Investigate at Flour Bluff Apartment Complex More Stories Supreme Court upholds offensive trademarks as form… Jun 19, 2017, 9:43 a.m. Man arrested in Paris attack on police vehicle Jun 19, 2017, 9:30 a.m. Colorado group wants to ban sale of smartphones for… Jun 19, 2017, 9:04 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs