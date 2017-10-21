Why some went over the edge this weekend, for a good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Del Mar College was sending people over the edge at the downtown Marina Holiday Inn this Saturday, but for a good reason.

It's a part of the Del Mar Foundation that raises money for scholarships. Our Madeleine Dart was there and took the plunge.

You may be wondering what possesses someone to do this.

Slowly repelling down 200 feet on the side of a building. It's a part of a partnership between Del Mar Community College and Over The Edge working together to raise money for a scholarship fund.

Several people participated in the fundraiser while also helping students continue their education.

Mary McQueen, executive director of Development at Del Mar College said, “What we’re trying to do is make sure they see that access to education is affordable to them.”

After checking in and signing a waiver things moved pretty quickly.

Headed upstairs to put on gear and learn how to work the mechanisms. Getting to experience the view and headed over the edge, 20 stories off the ground.

McQueen added, “The students that are educated at Del Mar stay in the community that means you are empowering people to change their lives, you're developing the workforce, and you're changing the economy because people are working then our economy starts to bloom and blossom.”

It may have been a 10-minute adrenaline rush but knowing more students will be able to attend college was worth repelling down 20 stories.

