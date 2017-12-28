The flu is spreading all across the country.
According to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, "seasonal influenza activity increased sharply in the United States." The number of states reporting widespread flu activity jumped from 12 to 23. Flu activity in Texas has hit what's considered 'widespread'.
The best way fight the flu, is to get a flu shot, says the CDC. The second best option, according to their report, is antiviral drugs.
"Antiviral drugs are an important second line of defense that can be used to treat flu illness," the report states.
People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:
- Fever* or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
Other states reporting 'widespread' flu status include:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Connecticut
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- New York
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
