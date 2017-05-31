Windsor Park Elementary holds graduation for 5th graders

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's graduation season in the Coastal bend, and Wednesday night some rather young graduates took that walk across the stage.

The fifth graders at the school were graduating from the 5th grade to the 6th grade. The ceremony was especially bittersweet since it was one of the last events to be held on the campus.

This summer the Windsor Park building will be torn down to make room for a new campus. Next school year, Windsor Park will be attending school on the Calk Elementary campus as their new school is being built.

© 2017 KIII-TV