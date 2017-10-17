Windsor Park Elementary hosts Annual Walk-a-thon fundraiser

Windsor Park Elementary wants you to join them for a walk-a-thon fundraiser helping raise funds for students to learn about the latest technology. You can join the fun this morning with students, faculty and staff as they will be taking a spirited walk around campus.

Students have collected money this month for the event with each grade having separate goals. The school community hopes to raise more than 40-thousand dollars to help with field trips and technology upgrades.

The walk starts at 8:20 a.m. this morning and goes until 8:45 a.m.

