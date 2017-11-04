With help from volunteers local family gets brand new looking home

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Homes often serve as a sanctuary and an extension of our personality and most would do anything to keep it in tip top shape.

However, not everyone can afford to do so.

Our Madeleine Dart tells us how a local man and his mother freshened up their almost 40-year-old home with the help of volunteers.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV