Witness shares video and experience from Casa Linda apartment fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There is still caution tape around one of the buildings at the Casa Linda apartment complexes.

Broken glass and boards are just some of what's left after the fire Sunday.

Kiii Reporter Taylor Alanis talked with Miguel Garcia, he witnessed the fire and said everything was just falling and that you could just hear glass breaking.

It did not take long for firefighters to control the flames but the smoke lingered for some time.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the families and the fire is still under investigation.

© 2017 KIII-TV