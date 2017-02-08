Woman accused in death of 13-year-old will not face death penalty

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A woman accused of being the getaway driver in the murder of 13-year-old Alex Torres appeared in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. She was indicted for capital murder, and authorities said she will not face the death penalty.

Christina Trevino has been in jail on a half-million dollar bond. David Davila, who is also accused of taking part in Torres' murder, was not in court.

