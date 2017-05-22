Woman arrested for biting police officer

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One woman is facing serious charges after she bit a CCPD officer. 34-year-old Samantha Molina has been charged with DWI, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

The incident took place Sunday morning in the 900 Block of Morgan. Police spotted the women passed out behind the wheel of her car. Turns out she was smoking synthetic cannabis.

As officers attempted to get her out of the car, she fought back biting one of the officers. That officer was treated at the scene.

