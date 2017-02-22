Woman arrested for stabbing man

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A fight between a couple led to a stabbing Wednesday night. The violence broke out at a home in the 2300 Block of Nautical Wind Drive. Police say a fight broke out between a 29-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man. Police say the man eventually grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the arm and torso.

The man was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial. He is expected to be okay. The woman was arrested for aggravated assault.

