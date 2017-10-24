Woman arrested in connection to assaulting teen on camera

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officers with the Corpus Christi Independent School District police department have arrested the woman seen in a cell phone video beating up a teen girl at Miller High School Monday.

Police said a warrant was issued Wednesday, October 18 for 34-year-old Mary Alice Hernandez for assault causing bodily harm.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Monday, October 16 in the courtyard at Miller High School. Police said the student in the video is 18 years old.

