Woman arrested on money laundering charges in Riviera

August 21, 2017

RIVIERA (KIII NEWS) - A traffic stop in Kleberg County Monday resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old woman on money laundering charges.
 
Police said 30-year-old Annalay Llerena-Avalos was pulled over by a Kleberg County Sheriff's deputy Monday afternoon near Riviera. A search of her vehicle turned up more than $39,000 underneath the rear seats.
 
Avalos is currently in the Kleberg County Jail.

