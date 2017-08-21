Woman arrested on money laundering charges in Riviera

RIVIERA (KIII NEWS) - A traffic stop in Kleberg County Monday resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old woman on money laundering charges.

Police said 30-year-old Annalay Llerena-Avalos was pulled over by a Kleberg County Sheriff's deputy Monday afternoon near Riviera. A search of her vehicle turned up more than $39,000 underneath the rear seats.

Avalos is currently in the Kleberg County Jail.

