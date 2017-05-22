Woman bites CCPD officer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police investigate carjacking
-
Car crashes into Payless
-
Aikten's Three-Run Homer Lifts Ray To Series Win vs. Calallen
-
Suspect in assault case arrested
-
Ask the Chief: Chief Mike Markle discusses various topics
-
West Wins Coastal Bend Coaches' Association & Shriners' All Star Football Game
-
What it was like being stuck on 'The Joker' for hours
-
Understanding what a district of innovation is
-
Dog Set on Fire, Another Bound in Ditch
-
42nd Annual Beach to Bay
More Stories
-
CCISD officials hear public comment about the…May 22, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
-
CCISD adds schools to free lunch programMay 22, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
Woman arrested for biting police officerMay 22, 2017, 11:05 p.m.