Woman burned after car catches on fire at the beach

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A woman is recovering from burns after her car caught fire.

That blaze broke out on Gulf Beach road near the Packery Channel just before 1 a.m. Fire units were called out to extinguish the flames before they could spread to the grass.

The woman was treated on the scene for burns to her arms. She is expected to be ok.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

