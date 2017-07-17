Woman charged with tax evasion for filing false returns pleads guilty

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - Out of Jim Wells county.

A woman accused of filing false tax returns at her tax preparation business in Alice has pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges.

Agents with the IRS say Cristina Gonzalez knowingly filed tax returns that underreported her income and the income of others.

Those returns included tax credits clients were not entitled to claim. Gonzalez also failed to report over $276,000 dollars in fees as income on her tax returns.

Senior U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey set sentencing for Oct. 16. Gonzalez faces up to five years in federal prison for the personal tax evasion and another three years for aiding in the preparation of false tax returns, the release states.

Both carry a maximum possible fine of $250,000.

Gonzalez will remain free on bond until her sentencing hearing.

