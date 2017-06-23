Woman cited for animal cruelty after dog dies

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi woman was cited for animal cruelty Friday after one of her dogs left outside died.

Animal Control was called out to the 4800 block of Trinity Drive after receiving reports from a neighbor that the dog, a Siberian Husky, did not look so well. When officers arrived, the dog was dead.

The dog's owner said it was alive when she left the house. She was cited for animal cruelty.

Come September, animal cruelty charges will face possible jail time.

© 2017 KIII-TV