Woman dies in head-on collision outside of Freer

DPS Trooper have confirmed to 3News that a woman has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler along Highway 44 outside of Freer.

A woman driving a Volkswagen was attempting to pass a vehicle and did not see the 18-wheeler coming.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the 18-wheeler is not expected to be cited for the accident.

Stay with 3News for the very latest on this developing story.

© 2017 KIII-TV