KIII
Close

Woman dies in head-on collision outside of Freer

KIII 7:09 PM. CDT June 20, 2017

DPS Trooper have confirmed to 3News that a woman has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler along Highway 44 outside of Freer.

A woman driving a Volkswagen was attempting to pass a vehicle and did not see the 18-wheeler coming.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the 18-wheeler is not expected to be cited for the accident.

Stay with 3News for the very latest on this developing story.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories