Woman falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into parked cars

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police said a woman fell asleep at the wheel around 7 a.m. Monday and crashed into four parked cars at the Hi-Ho restaurant on Morgan near Baldwin.
Luckily no one was badly injured, but police do warn drivers of the dangers of driving while tired.
The driver was cited for driving without a license and failure to maintain a single lane.
