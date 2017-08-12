Woman hit by truck while walking home from work identified

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 47-year old woman fatally struck while walking home from work early Saturday morning has been identified. Family and friends say Mari Ybarra had just gotten off from her shift at Whataburger when she was hit.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Ayers Street near McArdle. According to investigators, 27 year old Robert Simmons was driving when he hit Ybarra, before losing control and rolling his truck over in a ditch.

Simmons has been arrested for intoxicated manslaughter. He remains in jail on $20,000 bond.

