CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police arrived to the Dollar General located on the 2900 block of Holly, after calls came in regarding a woman driver running into multiple parked cars.

According to witnesses on the scene, the elderly man pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General around 1:15 p.m., and accelerated his car and ran into multiple parked vehicles.

Corpus Christi police did not speak on the matter but a witness to the wreckage claimed "the incident happened so fast, it was like out of the movie final destination." No injuries occurred and the status of the driver is unknown at this time.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV