Woman in wheelchair hit by truck while crossing street

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A woman in a wheelchair was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after she was hit by a truck at the intersection of Alameda and Laredo.

It happened around 7 a.m.

Police said the driver was turning onto Laredo when it struck the wheelchair. The 30-year-old woman in the wheelchair was using the crosswalk at the time.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out and is expected to be okay. The driver of the truck told officers she simply did not see the wheelchair. That driver has been cited for failure to yield the right of way.

