Woman injured after being struck by car

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One woman was hospitalized Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened around 9:30pm near the intersection of Tarlton and Ayers.

Police say a middle aged woman was crossing the street, not at the crosswalk, when she was struck by a vehicle. The female driver of that vehicle did stay at the scene and rendered aid. The injured pedestrian was rushed to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline in serious condition. The driver was not cited for the accident.

