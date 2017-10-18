Woman injured in two-vehicle accident in Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Robstown police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Highway 44 and McKenzie Road.

Residents in the area said a woman was rear ended by a black vehicle and injured in the crash. He was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in unknown condition.

