Woman leads authorities on high speed chase through multiple counties

NUECES COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - One woman has been arrested after leading several law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase through three counties. Troopers with the Department of Public Safety say the woman took when Border Patrol agents tried to search her truck at the Sarita Checkpoint.

Officers gave chase through Kingsville and Bishop where the driver ran into another truck driven by a South Texas fire fighter. She didn't stop there and kept going. Authorities were finally able to coral the car after it hit traffic at Up River Road.

The woman was arrested on charges of evading. Three children in the car were said to be okay. Border Patrol agents also detained two illegal immigrants that were in the vehicle.