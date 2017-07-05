CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a woman who was pulled from the waters near Bob Hall Pier Tuesday evening as 34-year-old Myshia Nelly of Garland, Texas.

Officials said Nelly died after being pulled from the waters just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy has not yet been conducted to determine her official cause of death.

