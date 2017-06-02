Woman recovering after being struck by car

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A woman is recovering this morning after being struck by a car. That accident happened on South Alameda and Poenisch Drive just before 2:30.

Detectives say a white BMW swerved to avoid hitting a group of friends walking in the street. The 22-year old was the only one hit.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and waited for paramedics to arrive. Detectives say the woman --who has not been identified-- was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where she is expected to recover.

The driver will not be facing any charges.

© 2017 KIII-TV