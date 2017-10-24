Woman rushed to hosptial after car accident in front of Calallen High School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police responded to an accident Tuesday around 9 a.m after a 44-year-old woman was driving and hit by a car.

The accident happened on Northwest Boulevard in front of Calallen High School.

Police say the woman was towing another car when a vehicle slammed into her, she was later then rushed to the hospital, and her condition is unknown.

A 21-year-old driver was taken to Spohn Shoreline with minor injuries. Police say he will be cited, but the investigation is currently ongoing.

